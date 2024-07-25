The Blitzboks kicked off Team South Africa’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games in Paris on a sour note on Wednesday, going down 10-5 to Ireland in their Pool A opener.
Paris 2024’s Sevens tournament for men kicked off even before tomorrow's opening ceremony at Stade de France.
But South Africa couldn’t launch properly as tries by Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy got Ireland the win, despite SA captain Sevlyn Davids’ late score giving SA vals hoop.
SA needed to win last night’s game against New Zealand and today’s 4pm game against Japan to reach the KO rounds.
Challenging start for the #Blitzboks in Paris 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/Q7T1wAzi0V— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 24, 2024
Frank review from coach @snymanphilip after day one of @Paris2024. #ICYMI, a wrap of the day's play here: https://t.co/yu8QFYZ30G@OfficialTeamRSA pic.twitter.com/RwPJA1JGlP— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 24, 2024