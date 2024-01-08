Wandisile is fired up to reignite his career with the Stormers under John Dobson after the talented outside back completed his move to the Kaap. The Capetonians on Friday confirmed the capture of Simelane, finalising an exchange deal that sends Cornel Smit to the Bulls on loan.

A former Junior Springbok star and Lions sensation, Simelane links up with the Stormers with immediate effect, and is available to face English giants Sale Sharks in a Champions Cup clash in Cape Town on Saturday. Able to play outside centre, wing and fullback, the 25-year-old hot-stepper adds dynamism into an already vurige Stormers backline. Simelane says: “The Stormers are a great team to watch, and I can’t wait to see what I can do in that system, surrounded by some top players and coaches.

“This is a big move for me, and I’ll be doing all I can to integrate into the squad and add value as soon as possible.” Dobson welcomed Simelane, emphasising his compatibility with the Stormers’ attacking brand of rugby. John Dobson, head coach of the Stormers during the 2023 United Rugby Championship game between the Stormers and Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on 30 December. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Dobbo adds: “Wandile is an incredibly talented player who is looking for a new start, and we are happy to give him the opportunity to grow here.

“We all know the huge potential he has, so hopefully, we can help him realise that here. With Ruhan Nel ruled out with a long-term injury, the timing is perfect for us, and we hope to see Wandile hit the ground running.” The Stormers, currently sitting in fourth place in Pool 4 of the Champions Cup, gear up for a crucial clash against Sale Sharks at Cape Town Stadium this coming weekend. Having secured one win against defending champions La Rochelle and one loss to Leicester Tigers in the European competition, the Stormers aim to climb up the standings.