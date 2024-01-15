Sale Sharks coach Alex Sanderson claims almost his entire squad had a stomach virus and sukkeled with diarrhoea in the build-up to Saturday’s loss to the Stormers due to “dirty ice”. The Stormers beat Sale 31-24 in a vurige Champions Cup third-round clash at Cape Town Stadium, with wing Leolin Zas grabbing a brace in the four-try bonus-point victory for the hosts.

Sale were without a host of senior players – including SA forwards Cobus Wiese, Ernst van Rhyn and Dan and Jean-Luc du Preez – for the game, yet the English club still managed to fight back at the death to give the Stormers a skrik. Sanderson says: “We brought everyone we have in the squad, but we could only train with 26 people this week. Out of those 26, I would say 20 came down with diarrhoea and vomiting.” Sale head coach Alex Sanderson looks on ahead of the Investec Champions Cup 2023/24 game between the Stormers and Sale at Cape Town Stadium on 13 January 2024. Picture: Nic Bothma/BackpagePix On what spread the bug through the camp, the director of rugby adds: “Ice, apparently. Dirty ice. I am good friends with Andy Edwards, Saru’s head of performance, and I was chatting with him on Wednesday night.

“He said that it was quite common for touring teams in the summer to suffer from stomach bugs. His belief is that it’s in the ice.” Stormers coach John Dobson, meanwhile, is looking for the ‘kill switch’ from his manne, who in each half of Saturday’s game went 14 points ahead, but couldn’t stretch their lead and put the game to bed. He says: “The fact that we aren’t burying teams when we have them on the ropes is a bit frustrating.”