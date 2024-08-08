It’s the business end of the club rugby season in the Mother City and things are heating up with games coming thick and fast after a number of postponements due to bad weather earlier in the campaign. As it is, the top two teams automatically qualify for a spot in the semifinals while teams three to six compete in the quarterfinals for the other two spots in the semis.

In Super League A, Hamiltons are los voor on 57 points, having won all 12 matches played . The race is on for the second spot with Unimil and Durbell locked in a struggle, both are on 49 points with the latter having a game in hand. It’s lower down the log waar die ding ruk.

With each team playing 14 matches, last year’s finalists Stellenbosch and Helderberg find themselves in seventh and eighth position respectively and will have to pull finger this weekend. Maties are at home to the Ikeys in a clash that traditionally are close encounters. Helderberg, meanwhile, host NTK and will be going all out for a full haul of points. In the SLB main interest will focus on the game between Hamediehs and hosts Belhar fifth and sixth respectively on the log.