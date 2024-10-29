Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe reportedly didn’t skud with his Springbok brasse to the island of Jersey somewhere between England and France on Sunday.
Malherbe, 33, rolled his ankle in the Stormers’ 28-17 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship at the weekend and according to Rugby365 did not jet off with the South African team for their November internationals innie UK.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is yet to decide whether he’ll replace Malherbe or soldier on with the only specialist tighthead props in his squad being Vincent Koch and Wilco Louw, while “swinger” Thomas du Toit can druk on either side of the scrum.
Should he bring in a fresh face, Malherbe’s Stormers understudy Neethling Fouche, 31, could make the cut for what would possibly be a first Test cap.
Lions yster Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 25, is another option.