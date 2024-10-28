The Lions ran out of bite after taking an early three-point lead in Saturday’s 24-6 loss to Leinster in the United Rugby Champions in Dublin.
Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter kicked two penalties to put the Lions 6-3 up as the Lions went toe-to-toe with the Iere who found it difficult to catch the Lions back three of Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe and Richard Kriel off-guard with their tactical kicking.
But after 30 minutes and Horn leaving the field with a concussion, the momentum shifted as Leinster backrow Josh van der Flier crossed for the games first try and give the hosts a 10-6 half-time lead.
Although the Lions remained harregat on defence, the loss of Horn’s kicking boot and positional play – as Van der Merwe moved to 15 – helped Leinster take control as the Irish side increased their lead before the hour mark when Caelin Doris dotted down.
A penalty try for a collapsed maul after full time ended the Lions unbeaten start to the competition.
🦁 Van Wyk doing everything he can to keep out Lowe and Leinster 👏@lionsrugbyco@vodacom #URC | #LEIvLIO pic.twitter.com/zvZdmmkiNs— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 26, 2024
Leinster finally breach the Emirates Lions' defence in the second half 🔵💣— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 26, 2024
WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS
Leinster 24 Lions 6, Benetton 15 Bulls 17, Scarlets 30 Zebre 8, Stormers 17 Glasgow 28, Sharks 41 Munster 24, Ospreys 22 Edinburgh 13, Leinster 24 Lions 6, Connacht 31 Dragons 7, Cardiff 21 Ulster 19
