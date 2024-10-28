The Lions ran out of bite after taking an early three-point lead in Saturday’s 24-6 loss to Leinster in the United Rugby Champions in Dublin.

Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter kicked two penalties to put the Lions 6-3 up as the Lions went toe-to-toe with the Iere who found it difficult to catch the Lions back three of Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe and Richard Kriel off-guard with their tactical kicking.