Max Jorgensen’s last-gasp try gave Australia a dramatic 42-37 victory over England in a frantic see-sawing test match at Twickenham on Saturday.
England flanker Chandler Cunningham-South went over twice in the first half, either side of a Noah Lolesio penalty for Australia, before the Wallabies hit back with tries from Tom Wright and Harry Wilson to lead 20-18 at half-time.
Jeremy Williams bundled over and Lolesio kicked another penalty to bring up 18 unanswered points and make it 28-18, before substitute Ollie Sleightholme’s first two international tries dragged England back into a 30-28 lead.
Andrew Kellaway capitalised on a misplaced pass to charge away with five minutes to play, England’s Maro Itoje thought he had snatched back victory with a late try but Jorgensen ran down the touchline to win it for Australia at the death.
Of the win, Australia coach Joe Schmidt says of his team’s progress after losing five of their six matches in the Rugby Championship: “I think it is a process.
“Inevitably, progress is never linear. There will be a few peaks and troughs on the way further forward.”
England coach Steve Borthwick, meanwhile, says of the defeat: “I think it’s one every England supporter and every England player or anyone associated with the team is gutted about right now.
“It’s a game we should have won. We were in a position to win multiple times. But when you turn over that much ball and make the game that unstructured against a team with that much pace, you’re giving them opportunities and we gave them far too many.”
England - Tries: Chandler Cunningham-South (2), Ollie Sleightholme (2); Maro Itoje; Conversions: Marcus Smith (3); Penalties: Smith (2).
Australia - Tries: Tom Wright, Harry Wilson, Jeremy Williams, Andrew Kellaway, Max Jorgensen; Conversions: Noah Lolesio (2), Ben Donaldson (2); Lolesio (3).