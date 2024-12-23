Siya Kolisi is reportedly on his way back to the Mother City to play for the Stormers.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Kolisi, 33, could take a pay cut on his current deal at the Sharks to return to the Stormers.

Kolisi started his professional career innie Kaap before moving to the Sharks in 2021.

He then left Durban for Racing 92 in France last year, before returning to Kings Park this year.