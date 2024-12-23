BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
Siya Kolisi is reportedly on his way back to the Mother City to play for the Stormers.
Reports over the weekend suggested that Kolisi, 33, could take a pay cut on his current deal at the Sharks to return to the Stormers.
Kolisi started his professional career innie Kaap before moving to the Sharks in 2021.
He then left Durban for Racing 92 in France last year, before returning to Kings Park this year.
Kolisi and his wife Rachel announced in October that they are splitting up and it’s been reported by Rugby365 that “the primary reason for Kolisi’s desire to return to Cape Town is to be closer to his children, who are living with his former wife, Rachel”.
Kolisi will be in the Mother City this weekend when his Sharks tackle the Stormers in their final URC match of the year.
While it looks like there is an incoming player, the Stormers could lose lock Adre Smith.
According to Rapport on Sunday, Smith is about to join Japanese club Toyota Verblitz on a loan deal.