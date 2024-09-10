Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will continue to build depth when they travel to Argentina for their next Rugby Championship assignment on September 21. The Bok boss said after beating New Zealand 18-12 in Cape Town over the weekend that he will split his squad for the Tests against Argentina – with some of his ysters resting for the away leg before they return to face Los Pumas in Nelspruit.

Erasmus is, however, known for changing his mind and would certainly have taken note of how the Argentinians demolished Australia (67-27) to turn their meeting with the log-leading Boks into a TRC title decider. One of those Bok ysters that might be asked to toer saam is hooker Malcolm Marx, who scored the match-winning try against the All Blacks. BUILDING DEPTH: Bok coach Erasmus While happy with their unbeaten run in the tournament to date, Marx has already singled out the breakdowns as an area to focus on.