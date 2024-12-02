BY DEAN CLOETE
It was a droeë weekend for the Blitzboks in Dubai, as they were klapped 24-17 by New Zealand in the quarter-finals before eventually finishing the opening SVNS series tournament in sixth place.
That, ladies and gentlemen, is a hele five places lower than the top spot and tournament gold they won for five years in a row since 2019.
Not only did coach Philip Snyman’s manne lose to New Zealand in the quarters for their worst start to a season in six years, but they then lost the fifth-place playoff to France (17-15) on Sunday.
On Saturday, South Africa beat Australia 17-0 in their Pool A opener, before they were beaten by Kenya (22-17). They then pulled themselves together to beat France 24-19 to top the pool and set up the last-eight clash with New Zealand.
The Blitzboks now ready themselves for their home leg of the series in the Mother City this weekend.
South Africa last won the home leg of the series back in 2015-16.
Fiji were crowned champions in Dubai, beating surprise package Spain 17-5 in last night’s final.
