It was a droeë weekend for the Blitzboks in Dubai, as they were klapped 24-17 by New Zealand in the quarter-finals before eventually finishing the opening SVNS series tournament in sixth place.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a hele five places lower than the top spot and tournament gold they won for five years in a row since 2019.

Not only did coach Philip Snyman’s manne lose to New Zealand in the quarters for their worst start to a season in six years, but they then lost the fifth-place playoff to France (17-15) on Sunday.

On Saturday, South Africa beat Australia 17-0 in their Pool A opener, before they were beaten by Kenya (22-17). They then pulled themselves together to beat France 24-19 to top the pool and set up the last-eight clash with New Zealand.