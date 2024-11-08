All Blacks coach Scott Robertson says playing Ireland at Lansdowne Road (Aviva Stadium) is like playing against South Africa at Ellis Park.
New Zealand tackle the Irish tonight at 10.10pm in a mouthwatering opener to the weekend’s international rugby action.
Of the clash, Robertson says: “It is right up there with playing the Springboks in Johannesburg in terms of teams on the top of their game, away from home in front of a full house.
“They [Ireland] can hold the ball and put pressure on you with their kicking game. They are number one in the world and a pretty handy team, aren’t they?”
IRELAND v NEW ZEALAND - Tonight, 10.10pm
Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris (captain), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Finlay Bealham, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter. Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O’Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Jamie Osborne.
All Blacks: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Mark Tele’a, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Cortez Ratima, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Wallace Sititi, 5 Tupou Vaa’i, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Samipeni Finau, 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Stephen Perofeta.