Scrumhalf Grant Williams is ready to take a bite out of the Lions as the Sharks look to get back to winning ways in tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship derby in Durban. Following a 16-15 defeat to the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium last week, John Plumtree’s manne host the Joburgers at Kings Park in the only URC game this weekend, and are honger to end their terrible run of form in the competition.

The Durbanites are in last place after one win and seven losses, despite having a Springbok-powered squad that includes eight World Cup winners – one of them being Williams. The 27-year-old has ‘n klomp spoed and is a scoring threat that keeps defenders on high alert, while his eye for a half-gap makes him dangerous at No. 9 or off the bench, behind fellow Bok Jaden Hendrikse. And the Paarliet can’t wait to put on a show at The Shark Tank against a Lions side on a four-match winning streak, saying: “We felt as a group we could’ve got the win last Saturday, but we are building towards a strong performance and we’re close as a group to delivering.

“The Lions are a quality outfit, they can move the ball around as well. A heavy pack too, so we can expect a physical battle. The thing for us is we need to make sure we find our stride, and give our fans the performance they deserve. “There’s more positives in our squad than negatives. If you look at our last couple of results it’s not like we lost heavily, and it was all by close margins. We just need to find that fire and I think we’ll be fine.” Meanwhile, Lions assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher adds: “We don’t want to read too much into that [Stormers-Sharks] game or where they are on the log. That would be the biggest mistake.