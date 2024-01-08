Sharks coach John Plumtree slammed his side for letting a 15-point first-half lead slip to lose 20-18 to the Lions in their United Rugby Championship clash in Durban on Saturday. The Sharks, fuelled by first-half tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Grant Williams, had seemed in control at 18-3, but a second-half resurgence by the Lions turned the tables on their hosts.

Flyhalf Sanele Nohamba’s accurate kicking and two crucial tries secured The Pride’s comeback victory, marking the first time the 11th-placed Lions triumphed at Kings Park since 2017. While Boeta Chamberlain missed a last-second penalty kick that would have won the game, Plumtree reckons the loss is down to “terrible” decision-making, as the Springbok-laden Sharks now find themselves rooted to the bottom of the URC standings after eight losses in nine matches. John Plumtree head coach of Sharks. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix The Kiwi coach says: “To pretty much give the match away like that, we certainly have a few problems that we’re going to have to look at. Without being too disrespectful to the Lions, they put us under pressure, but we didn’t help ourselves either.