On France’s tour of South America in July, two players Hugo Auradou and Osca Jegou spent time in a Argentinian jail for alleged sexual assault.

French rugby bosses wys dis nou nul per mond for players called up to a national camp after a proposal to ban alcohol and enforce drug tests as a way to avoid more skandes for the country’s federation.

On that same tour, fullback Melvyn Jaminet was sent home and banned for 34 weeks by the FFR for a racist post on social media.

But although the measures could be seen as harsh, France coach Fabien Galthie says of all his players agreeing to the decision: “We did a questionnaire and all the players said yes. It was a logical and coherent development, in relation, to what had happened.”

FFR vice-president Jean-Marc Lhermet says of why the alcohol ban and drug tests are only imposed at their national rugby centre in Marcoussis: “These are places where the players are there to try and develop their physical and tactical abilities...”