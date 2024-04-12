John Dobson is confident that Deon Fourie’s career is not over despite the veteran Stormers and Springbok forward having undergone season-ending knee surgery. Fourie went under the knife this week to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injury after he had to be stretchered off the field in the first half of the Stormers’ 22-21 Champions Cup defeat against La Rochelle last week.

His yster performances in the inaugural United Rugby Championship with the Stormers earned him a call-up to the Bokke in 2022, becoming the oldest SA Test debutant, before captaining his country to victory in the final minutes of the 2023 World Cup final. But the match against European champions La Rochelle was Brannas’ first game back from a rib injury, and at 37 years of age, some might argue that maybe it’s time that the ou toppie calls it quits. Dobbo, though, has plenty of faith that the seasoned utility forward will bounce back.