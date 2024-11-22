Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi knows what it’s like to see his lifelong dream turn into a nightmare. And therefore, he wants his comeback to be stronger than the setback that saw him lose his spot in the Springboks squad a few years ago.

Fassi made his debut for the Springboks at the age of 23 back in 2021, but after representing South Africa in three Tests he fell off the radar in 2022. According to reports he was told to work on a few things. And work on them he did, finally banging down the Bok door again in the colours of the Sharks this year. MENTOR: Willie le Roux And at the age of 26, he is not planning on losing his spot again.

Fassi explains: “It’s been an unbelievable year. When you come from a setback and you want to come back it’s never easy. You have to follow your own processes and not change what you normally do. “To get the opportunity to come back to a setup like this is unbelievable for me. “It’s what I always wanted to do; grab it with both hands and never lose it again, because I know that feeling…”

One bra who is in his corner is veteran fullback Willie le Roux, who is handing over the baton to Fassi. Of Le Roux, Fassi says: “[He’s] been great. The two games we played in Jozi [against New Zealand] and Mbombela [against Argentina], he was on the side of the field, shouting and commanding what he sees. Then we know what’s happening n the field. “That’s one thing coach Rassie always puts on us – everyone’s got a job to do. If you’re in the 23 or outside the 23, we understand the plans the Springboks are trying to build.”