The Stormers will come up against two familiar faces in next season’s European Champions Cup after the Cape side was drawn in a group that includes Racing 92’s Siya Kolisi and Hacjivah Dayimani.

Dayimani has already left the Stormers at the end of the 2023/24 season to move to his new French club where Springbok captain Kolisi has been plying his trade since winning last year’s World Cup.