The Stormers will come up against two familiar faces in next season’s European Champions Cup after the Cape side was drawn in a group that includes Racing 92’s Siya Kolisi and Hacjivah Dayimani.
Dayimani has already left the Stormers at the end of the 2023/24 season to move to his new French club where Springbok captain Kolisi has been plying his trade since winning last year’s World Cup.
Besides facing powerhouse Racing coach John Dobson’s Stormers have also been drawn in a competitive Pool 4 that includes newly crowned United Rugby Championship-winners Glasgow Warriors, English clubs Sale Sharks and Harlequins and French side Toulon.
Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy, however, feels confident that the Kaapse span can qualify for the playoffs out of the group and says: “I think last year’s group was tougher…
“I am not saying, and no disrespect to them (Warriors, Racing, Toulon, Sale and Harlequins), but we were actually in a group of death [last season].”