The Bulls visit the Sharks in the last round-robin clash of the United Rugby Championship (URC) looking to finish at the top of the log.

Former Springboks and Sharks centre Adrian Jacobs believes the Durbanites have finally realised their potential by winning the European Challenge Cup and that could spell bad news for the Bulls this weekend.

But the 43-year-old Jacobs, who played for the Sharks from 2004 until 2011, tells the Daily Voice after seeing his old team klap Gloucester 36-22 in last week’s Challenge Cup final: “[Coach] John Plumtree came back in and he got a team of players that he did not select.

“In the past coaches could put their focus into one competition but now you have to start making plans for two and you need double the amount of players for each one.

“It is not always a good thing, but he obviously knew what he was signing up for. I can however see that the Sharks are busy making inroads again and have their self-believe back.”