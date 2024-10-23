Rassie Erasmus Springboks will be lekke opgesous at lock for their end-of-year tour to the UK after he named Franco “Sous” Mostert and RG Snyman in his 34-man squad. Ahead of next month’s tour, where the Boks face Scotland, England and Wales, Mostert and Snyman [until his recent club debut for Leinster] were serious doubts.

The 33-year-old Mostert broke his leg in South Africa’s 25-24 loss to Ireland in Durban in July and missed out on his spanmaats se title-winning Rugby Championship campaign, while Snyman, 29, injured his leg ahead of the Boks’ 33-7 win over the Wallabies in Brisbane. In their absence, SA relied on Salmaan Moerat and Ruan Nortje, with the latter gryping sy kans in back-to-back wins against the All Blacks, leading to Erasmus renaming him “mini-sous”, while Moerat hurt his knee – adding to the Bok lock injury crisis. But after Mostert and Snyman’s big recoveries and Stormers yster Damian Willemse alongside Shark Andre Esterhuizen also returning to the Bok squad, coach Erasmus couldn’t be happier.

FIT AGAIN: RG Snyman He says: “It’s great to have RG, Franco, Andre, and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.” Erasmus adds of how the four returning Boks can help klap Scotland, England and Wales for a clean sweep up North: “Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances… “We all know what a work-horse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team, so there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition.”

Springbok squad for UK Tour FORWARDS: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Jasper Wiese. BACKS: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse.