Head coach coach John Dobson is ecstatic after the Stormers secured a home playoff in the Champions Cup on the back of a win against Stade Francais in yskoue Paris on Saturday night.
A late try from 50-cap Manie Libbok helped the Stormers claim a nailbiting 24-20 victory at Stade Jean-Bouin.
The bonus-point triumph lifted the Stormers to second place in Pool 4 and earned the Kapenaars the right to host a last-16 playoff for the second successive season.
And Dobbo says: “We are thrilled with the result. It was incredibly tough. During the game, you could visibly see the field freezing and players getting cold. We have never played in conditions like that.
“To qualify with a home playoff from the ‘Pool of Death’ is extraordinary.”
A geharde effort from the bench, which included a try from lock Hendre Stassen against his former side, helped the Stormers bag five points.
Dobson adds: “It made a massive difference in the pack and brought us energy.”
Dobson and his Stormers now have a three-week break, before a coastal derby in the United Rugby Championship against the Sharks in Durban on February 17.