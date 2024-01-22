Head coach coach John Dobson is ecstatic after the Stormers secured a home playoff in the Champions Cup on the back of a win against Stade Francais in yskoue Paris on Saturday night. A late try from 50-cap Manie Libbok helped the Stormers claim a nailbiting 24-20 victory at Stade Jean-Bouin.

The bonus-point triumph lifted the Stormers to second place in Pool 4 and earned the Kapenaars the right to host a last-16 playoff for the second successive season. And Dobbo says: “We are thrilled with the result. It was incredibly tough. During the game, you could visibly see the field freezing and players getting cold. We have never played in conditions like that. “To qualify with a home playoff from the ‘Pool of Death’ is extraordinary.”