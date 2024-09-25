Stormers backs Damian Willemse and Ruhan Nel could make their long-awaited return to the rugby field after being named in the Stormers’ 29-man touring squad for the Cape side’s opening game of the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship season.

Coach John Dobson’s Stormers will face Ospreys in Wales on Saturday and Willemse could return after being out of action since May because of a finger injury, while centre Nel has recovered from a knee injury suffered in December.