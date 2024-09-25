Stormers backs Damian Willemse and Ruhan Nel could make their long-awaited return to the rugby field after being named in the Stormers’ 29-man touring squad for the Cape side’s opening game of the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship season.
Coach John Dobson’s Stormers will face Ospreys in Wales on Saturday and Willemse could return after being out of action since May because of a finger injury, while centre Nel has recovered from a knee injury suffered in December.
Dobson says of Saturday’s game: “It is vital that we make a positive start to this campaign and take some momentum into the home matches against Munster and Glasgow next month…”
STORMERS SQUAD
Adre Smith, Andre-Hugo Venter, Angelo Davids, Brok Harris, Damian Willemse, Dan du Plessis, Dave Ewers, Dewaldt Duvenage, Hendre Stassen, JD Schickerling, Jean-Luc du Plessis, JJ Kotze, Joseph Dweba, Jurie Matthee, Keke Morabe, Leolin Zas, Leon Lyons, Louw Nel, Marcel Theunissen, Neethling Fouche, Paul de Wet, Ruben van Heerden, Ruhan Nel, Sazi Sandi, Stefan Ungerer, Sti Sithole, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Warrick Gelant.