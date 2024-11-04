New Zealand winger Mark Tele’a scored the decisive try as the All Blacks came from behind to edge England 24-22 in a dramatic finish to their November international at Twickenham on Saturday. England led 22-14 with 13 minutes left, but replacement flyhalf Damian McKenzie and Tele’a’s second try of the match helped give New Zealand a two-point lead.

But England substitute flyhalf George Ford, who had hit the post with a 79th-minute penalty – his first goal-kick of the game – missed what would have been a winning drop-goal with the last kick of the match in stoppage time. Defeat in their November opener was yet another frustrating loss for England, with Steve Borthwick’s men beaten in several close games since the 2023 Rugby World Cup – including 16-15 and 24-17 losses in New Zealand in July. Saturday’s reverse was particularly tough on flyhalf Marcus Smith, who kicked 17 points and grabbed the interception that led to England’s lone try through winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

New Zealand led 14-12 at the break, the All Blacks scoring converted tries through Tele’a and prolific fullback Will Jordan, with England’s points coming via four Smith penalties. England, however, hit back early in the second half through Feyi-Waboso’s try. New Zealand continue their tour against Six Nations champions Ireland in Dublin on Friday, with England facing Australia at Twickenham a week on Saturday.