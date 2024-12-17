Following their 30-21 defeat to Northampton Saints, Bulls coach Jake White says his span must still get used to playing “Test rugby” in the Champions Cup.

It was a swak weekend for South Africa’s teams in the top European competition, with the Stormers getting smashed 53-16 by Harlequins and the Sharks also going down 56-17 to Leicester Tigers.

Of his team getting klapped, White says: “This is Test rugby in club or provincial jerseys and when you make a mistake at Test level, you are made to pay for it.

“Look at what happened, we had a penalty just before halftime and it is our lineout, they chuck it over and get seven points. This is what happens when you play at the highest level and against some of the best players.