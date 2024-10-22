Lions coach Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen says his manskappe will only know if they are a better team than last season if they can beat the best team in the world Leinster in the Rugby Championship this weekend.

Van Rooyen’s Lions have made a perfect start to the season winning four games in a row, but says of facing Leinster in Dublin: “We are under no illusion that it is probably 90 percent of the best team in the world currently, with Ireland ranked No. 1…