Lions coach Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen says his manskappe will only know if they are a better team than last season if they can beat the best team in the world Leinster in the Rugby Championship this weekend.
Van Rooyen’s Lions have made a perfect start to the season winning four games in a row, but says of facing Leinster in Dublin: “We are under no illusion that it is probably 90 percent of the best team in the world currently, with Ireland ranked No. 1…
“It will be tough, but we are excited to see how and where we can push them [and how it] set us apart from where we were last year.”
The Lions boss adds of defusing ex-Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s Leinster defence: “[It’ll] be a totally different challenge for us, different beast, different tempo, different running options, rushed defence because Jacques is there.”