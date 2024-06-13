Bulls tighthead prop Wilco Louw says he is gereed for a Test-match level United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal when they face Irish giants Leinster on Saturday, 4pm, at Loftus Versfeld.
The ex-Stormer, who has played in Super Rugby and English Premiership (for Harlequins) KO games before, says since making the move back to Mzansi with the Bulls in the URC, it has been an eye-opener to see how competitive this five-nation club competition is.
The 29-year-old explains: “Every weekend [in the URC] feels like a Test match. The different styles you play against, not like in the old days of Super Rugby where some weeks you get tough games.
“This is gonna be a massive game, it’s playoff rugby, you are playing to win… and if there is gonna be some niggle, it will definitely not come from our side, we are playing in blue jerseys not green [Springbok] ones this weekend. But it will be incredibly lekker to beat them with their 14 internationals.”