Bulls tighthead prop Wilco Louw says he is gereed for a Test-match level United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal when they face Irish giants Leinster on Saturday, 4pm, at Loftus Versfeld.

The ex-Stormer, who has played in Super Rugby and English Premiership (for Harlequins) KO games before, says since making the move back to Mzansi with the Bulls in the URC, it has been an eye-opener to see how competitive this five-nation club competition is.