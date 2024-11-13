Former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown is on a mission to make the Springboks ‘one of the best attacking teams in the world’. Brown’s hand in the Boks’ attacking play is already visible this year, since joining as assistant coach after last year’s successful World Cup campaign.

As they prepare to face England at Twickenham this weekend, after beating Scotland 32-1 at Murrayfield last weekend, Brown says of his Bok coaching gig: “It’s a massive honour [to coach the Springboks] and there’s fantastic talent in this team. “So it is encouraging for me to find ways to see how we can improve our game and try to create a better attacking style of play, which will hopefully put us in a position to become one of the best attacking teams in the world in future.” Having played on Sunday, it’s a short turnaround for the Springboks this week, with the Twickenham match being played this Saturday.