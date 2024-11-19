Drie Kapenaars Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth are going head to head to be crowned the best rugby player in the world. World Rugby on Monday announced the shortlists for Sunday’s big awards ceremony in Monaco, with the Springbok trio doing battle with Ireland’s Caelan Doris for the World Rugby Player of the Year gong.

Nog ‘n Kapenaar, Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu, is up for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award alongside England’s Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Ireland’s Jamie Osborne and New Zealand’s Wallace Sititi. TOP GUN: SA’s Eben Etzebeth, right FORMER WINNER: Du Toit, right. A statement released by SA Rugby on Monday reads: “Etzebeth was nominated in 2013 and last year, while Kolbe and Du Toit were on the shortlist in 2019, the year the versatile Bok forward won the award. “Only two other South Africans have walked away with top honours – Schalk Burger in 2004, and Bryan Habana in 2009.”