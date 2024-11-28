The Springboks will welcome Italy, Georgia, Australia and Argentina to South Africa in 2025, SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday. While the dates were locked in for the Tests in the Incoming Series as well as the home leg of the Rugby Championship, SA Rugby will only confirm venues and kickoff times at a later stage.

Italy will visit South Africa for the first time since 2013 when they face the Boks on 5 and 12 July. Dating back to their first visit in 1999, the Azzurri have only played seven Tests in SA before. A week later, the Boks will take on Georgia on home soil for the second time, in line with World Rugby’s plans to expose emerging nations to top-tier opposition. The Lelos played one Test against SA in Pretoria in 2021, as prelude to the Covid-impacted tour of the British & Irish Lions.

The Boks will start the defence of their Rugby Championship crown against the Wallabies on consecutive weekends in August, on the 16th and 23rd. BOK HOME TESTS IN 2025 5 July: SA v Italy

12 July: SA v Italy 19 July: SA v Georgia 16 August: SA v Australia