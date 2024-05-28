Stormer fullback Warrick Gelant certainly deserves another look-in at the Springboks according to legendary winger Breyton Paulse. After playing the last of his 11 Tests to date for the Springboks on the right wing against Australia in 2022, the 29-year-old Gelant has been overlooked by national selectors.

That boils down to a dip in form from the fullback, who left the Stormers for one season to play for French club Racing 92 in 2022 and things didn’t exactly work out for the Knysna-born outside back in France. BACKING: Breyton Paulse Since his return to the Kaap, Gelant has begun to hit his straps and has played a huge role on attack for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship to date. It was, however, shocking to see Gelant not selected for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ planning camp in Cape Town last week, with fellow Stormer Ben-Jason Dixon getting a call-up alongside young Lions backs Morne van den Berg and Quan Horne.

It is no secret that Erasmus is looking to freshen up the Bok squad with younger players, but Paulse feels Gelant could certainly play a big role for the Boks this season – especially after Stormers teammate and fullback incumbent at the Boks, Damian Willemse, suffered a season-ending injury. Paulse explains: “It’s part of being a modern sports person… you are going to experience dips in form and find yourself in that dark space where people write you off and say this guy must go. “Warrick has been in that dark place for a long time now but he has found his mojo that has made him the player that people are suddenly talking about again.

📺 Stream #SHAvSTO live: https://t.co/bDeiretgWP#OriginRound pic.twitter.com/x5mRFXvN5S — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) February 17, 2024 The @Vodacom Man of the Match tonight is @WarrickGelant 👏#DRAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/SBmI5imqtL — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 10, 2024 “He has been out of the Bok picture for a long time now, but he just needs to keep on doing what he has been doing and if an opportunity comes up he could certainly be a guy worth of getting a look-in.” Erasmus wants consistency from his players and Paulse reckons this is what the “Boogeyman” is bringing. The former Springbok winger adds: “Personally, I am just glad to see the Boogeyman enjoy his rugby again and for me it’s always enjoyable seeing players come out of that dark place and make an impact.”