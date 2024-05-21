South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander on Monday came out swinging at reports that the mother body was unhappy with the rate at which transformation is taking place in the sport. Alexander says he is happy with how the game is being transformed and that ‘misleading headlines’ seek to disrupt the progress being made after a report on transformation – sent to provincial unions – was leaked to the media.

The report stated that the Springboks did not reach their target of 58 percent ethnic and generic black players for 2023, as only 38 percent of the triumphant World Cup squad was made up of black players. According to Alexander the progress of transformation is there for everyone to see when they turn on their televisions to watch the games and although transformation targets had been set for the Springboks, the performance targets ultimately determine the make-up of coach Rassie Erasmus’ squad. SWINGING: Saru’s Mark Alexander Alexander explains: “The Springboks are the best players available in any calendar year to represent our country – they reflect the funnel of available talent and real progress is being made in creating opportunities and new heroes for every community.