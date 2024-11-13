Kaapse fans will also be disappointed to learn that captain and yster Selvyn Davids will not only miss the tournament in Dubai, but also the home leg in the Mother City next month.

Some big guns will be missing when the Blitzboks kick off their 2025 SVNS campaign in Dubai at the end of the month.

Selvyn Davids and Tiaan Pretorius are out with injury, while Sevens legend Rosko Specman has retired from the game.

Justin Geduld is another player that won’t be on display this term, after he joined the Stormers squad in XVs rugby.

But coach Philip Snyman remains upbeat and says: “We have a number of strong and experienced leaders in the squad and I believe this will serve us best for now, while Selvyn [Davids] is away and Siviwe [Soyizwapi] comes to grips with his new position [as a forward]. I have a couple of players in mind for those roles, but will confirm them later.”