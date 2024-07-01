Coach Bafana Nhleko’s laaities scored eight tries in a bonus-point win to claim top spot in Pool C thanks to a better points difference (50) than fellow Pool C contenders England (19), who beat Argentina 40-21 at Athlone Stadium.

Cape Town - Jurenzo ‘Boogie Man’ Julius starred with two tries as the Junior Springboks klapped Fiji 57-7 in their Pool C opening game of the World Rugby U20 Championship at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Of the win Nhleko says: “We took some time to get going in the opening minutes, did well to stick to our fundamentals and then get the job done.

“We spoke about our set piece, and how important it would be to be disciplined and stick to our structure, so I’m glad we could do that.”

South Africa face Argentina on Thursday, 7pm, at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, and Nhleko says: “We’ll keep the spine [of the team] together because Argentina are [also] a tough, physical team.”