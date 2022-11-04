Starting your international coaching career at a venue where your country has never lifted the silverware is one thing, succeeding a legendary coach after a decade is another. Throw in some tropical storms that suspended training sessions, a strict tournament hotel bubble and having to wait till 24 hours before kick-off to know whether anyone in the squad delivered a positive Covid test.

And for good measure, a new qualifier of the World Rugby Sevens Series as your first opponent on the opening day. Come today and the kick-off of the Hong Kong Sevens and you will find new Springbok Sevens coach, Sandile Ngcobo, rushing towards those uncertainties, not hiding from it, with the Blitzboks squad following his lead as they embrace whatever challenge comes their way. The 33-year-old Ngcobo says: “We have a slogan of adapt and execute. It is nothing new to the squad, in fact, we first used it when the pandemic was causing great uncertainty about tournaments and training programmes.