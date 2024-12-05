BY DEAN CLOETE
Willie Engelbrecht will play in his 50th match for the Stormers if selected for Saturday’s European Champions Cup clash opener against Toulon at 5.15pm.
The 32-year-old looseforward, who joined in 2021 on loan from the Pumas and signed a permanent deal with the Cape side the following year, has become one of the franchise’s dependable ysters since then.
Of possibly playing in his 50th match this weekend against Toulon in Gqeberha, Engelbrecht says of his journey at the Stormers to date: “It will be a massive privilege to play in my 50th match…
“My journey at the Stormers from the beginning was very exciting, playing for a big union is something I always dreamt of.
“And what I’ve learnt from all the coaches over here are lessons I will take into life after rugby as well.”
The Stormers come off a 21-15 defeat to the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship last weekend. They had a last-minute try chalked off, with Engelbrecht saying they are still hurt.
He explains: “It will always hurt if you lose, but we take confidence out of the good things. I didn’t play [in the match, but I was] watching from the side and there were a lot of good things.”
Of facing Toulon this weekend, he adds: “It is a very historical club, they have big names, big loosies and a big pack. Coming up against them, it’s always the best to measure yourself against the best.”
Coach John Dobson will name his side for the clash tomorrow.