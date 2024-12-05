Willie Engelbrecht will play in his 50th match for the Stormers if selected for Saturday’s European Champions Cup clash opener against Toulon at 5.15pm.

The 32-year-old looseforward, who joined in 2021 on loan from the Pumas and signed a permanent deal with the Cape side the following year, has become one of the franchise’s dependable ysters since then.

Of possibly playing in his 50th match this weekend against Toulon in Gqeberha, Engelbrecht says of his journey at the Stormers to date: “It will be a massive privilege to play in my 50th match…

“My journey at the Stormers from the beginning was very exciting, playing for a big union is something I always dreamt of.