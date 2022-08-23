The South African Rugby Union (Saru) on Tuesday issued an urgent warning to rugby fans to beware of online websites claiming to have Rugby World Cup Sevens tickets for sale. The only official outlet for match tickets – where buyers will be assured of gaining entry – is Ticketmaster via www.rwcsevens.com. Any other seller is a scammer.

Saru CEO Jurie Roux says: “The return of full attendance has also brought the return of the conmen and the scammers. ⛔ RWC Sevens: ONLY buy tickets from the official outlet, which is @Ticketmaster through https://t.co/dJQnfaOHsg - more here: https://t.co/HSiDAThSrL pic.twitter.com/htuqKFLbg0 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 22, 2022 “We have seen an explosion in recent days in fans contacting us to ask when they will receive tickets bought through online resellers. “We are advising them to contact their banks to request that the transactions be reversed as there is no guarantee that they will receive tickets from these online websites.”

