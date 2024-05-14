A single mom from Kraaifontein is asking for help to get her son overseas for a prestigious rugby tournament where she hopes scouts will notice his talent. Jesmine van Jaarsveldt, 37, from Scottsville says her son Jazen Robyn, 17, is an outstanding player and was one of only two players at his school to be selected for the tour by the Rhinos Rugby Team.

“I am asking for prayers and donations for my son to enable him to go on this tour to Ireland,” the mom says. “My parents Wilma and James have been assisting me but we need R48 000 for his flights and accommodation and other expenses. “The tour to Ireland with the Rhinos rugby team is taking place in September.

“He is one of only two boys who had been selected at Monument Park High School. “Jazren plays flank for the school and is currently the vice captain of the team. “I am very proud of him and his dad would have been so proud too, his father died six years ago. After his death Jazren and I stayed with my parents who helped raise him, and they’ve been such a wonderful support base.”