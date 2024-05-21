The Peninsula RFC Rugby Club has been dealt a heavy blow after they lost most of their equipment in a devastating fire. The fire that broke out at their clubhouse in Muizenberg in the early hours of Sunday morning destroyed the storeroom container with all their equipment in it.

Chairperson Ebrahim Cassiem says they were informed via the club’s vice chairperson that the structure was burning. “By the time he got there, the majority of the flames were already extinguished by the fire department. The damage was already done to the storeroom container,” he says. Damaged: The team lost tackling equipment and jerseys. Picture screengrab The team's game day jerseys, tackling equipment, pole protectors and field equipment were destroyed in the blaze.

“It is stuff that we found very valuable, it was very secure in that storeroom,” says Cassiem. The cause of the fire is not known yet but it is believed that a short in the circuit sparked the blaze. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Services, says crews from Fish Hoek and Lakeside responded to the call in Promenade Road, Lakeside just before midnight on Saturday.

“The padlock at the entrance had to be broken in order for staff to gain access to the container/clubhouse. The fire was extinguished just after 1am, with damages to the structure and its contents,” he says. Club Chairperson: Ebrahim Cassiem. Picture supplied Carelse says no one sustained injuries in the fire and the cause is yet to be determined. The club has since been blessed with several items but has pleaded with the surrounding communities to support them as they set about rising from the ashes.

Cassiem says: “I must commend the camaraderie amongst rugby players out there. A big thank you to the clubs that game to our rescue. They donated a few tackling bags, shields as well as Western Province donating a few stuff.” He adds practice will continue as usual as they rebuild. “I must do a deep audit of what was lost but we might be in need of a set of jerseys or two because clubs won’t give you that but it's not the end of the world. We will rise like the phoenix.”