South Africa Rugby on Thursday confirmed that CEO Jurie Roux has stepped down from his position at the end of last year.

Roux, who was appointed to the position in 2010, agreed to vacate the position at the end of his term after some reported pressure from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa after losing his appeal against the guilty verdict in the case related to the misappropriation of R37 million from the finance department of Stellenbosch University between 2002 and 2010.