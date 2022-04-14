It’s Round 2 of Manchester City and Liverpool’s epic battle for glory this season at Wembley on Saturday when the two teams go toe to toe for a place in the FA Cup final.

The titans slugged it out to a 2-2 stalemate last Sunday, leaving City one point clear of the Reds in the Premier League title race.

Fighting to keep their Champions League dreams alive last night, they meet again at 4pm for a right to play either Chelsea or Crystal Palace , who meet at 5.30pm on Sunday, in the knockout cup’s decider.

BEST SHOT: Red's Andrew Robertson

With games coming thick and fast, City played Atletico Madrid last night and Liverpool hosted Benfica in the Champions League, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says you can’t let your guard down for a second.

Likening the tussle to a heavyweight encounter, Klopp said after Sunday’s opening round: “I think we can describe it as like a boxing fight. Arms down for a second and you get a massive knock.”

The players know this to be true and that they must fight for their lives or the dream is over.

ALL IN: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

Chasing a quadruple, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says: “We are still fighting on all fronts, we still have a lot of games to play and if we win hopefully it ends with silverware.

“We will give it our best shot.

“We need to win as many games as it takes – it’s as simple as that.”

City ace Kevin de Bruyne reckons there is no time to overthink anything - with his club still in the running for a treble.

He says: “Even if you wanted to, you don't have the time to think about it… it is the same for the cup game.

“That is maybe a good thing because you just play, play, play and then we will see what happens.”

