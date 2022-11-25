England coach Eddie Jones says they are going to light up the crowd against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday at 7.30pm.
In one of only two international matches being played on the weekend - the other being a showdown between Wales and Australia at 5.15pm - Jones says they want to make it a proper year-end fees.
He says: “This is our last game of the autumn and our chance to continue building on the improvements we have made throughout the matches.
“We have made steady progress from game-to-game, culminating in a pulsating draw against New Zealand. Now we have the chance to test ourselves against the might of the world champions.
“We’re going out there to light the crowd up. The support at Twickenham was outstanding last week and we want to work hard on the pitch to make sure we have another atmosphere like that again on Saturday.”
England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Jonny May, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Alex Coles, 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola. Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 David Ribbans, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jack Nowell