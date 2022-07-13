England captain Courtney Lawes is convinced that they can come back from 1-0 down Down Under to beat Australia 2-1 in their three-match series. After losing the first 28-20, coach Eddie Jones’s team bounced back to level the series 1-1 last weekend, with a 25-17 reverse.

And now they’ve smelt blood and wants more. "Rugby is a great sport and it’s important to enjoy it, because it doesn’t last forever..."



More from @Courtney_Lawes ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 13, 2022 Lawes says ahead of Saturday’s series-decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground: “It's massive. “Obviously 3-0 was unprecedented and if we go out this weekend and win, it’ll be only the second time we've won over here. “But it would mean a lot to us, to come from 1-0 down to win the series gives a young squad a lot of belief.”