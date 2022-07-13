England captain Courtney Lawes is convinced that they can come back from 1-0 down Down Under to beat Australia 2-1 in their three-match series.
After losing the first 28-20, coach Eddie Jones’s team bounced back to level the series 1-1 last weekend, with a 25-17 reverse.
And now they’ve smelt blood and wants more.
"Rugby is a great sport and it's important to enjoy it, because it doesn't last forever..."
More from Courtney Lawes
Lawes says ahead of Saturday’s series-decider at the Sydney Cricket Ground: “It's massive. “Obviously 3-0 was unprecedented and if we go out this weekend and win, it’ll be only the second time we've won over here.
“But it would mean a lot to us, to come from 1-0 down to win the series gives a young squad a lot of belief.”
Australia scrumhalf Nic White says die Engelse honger leads to some vuilspel.
He explains: “We know there’ll be a fair bit of niggle. There has been in the first two games and there will be again in this game but we’ll be doing our best to just concentrate on the rugby side of things.”