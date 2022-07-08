England coach Eddie Jones has rolled the dice on two new caps and a first-time starter in his backline as the tourists bid to keep the series alive in Saturday’s second Test against Australia in Brisbane.
Winger Tommy Freeman and centre Guy Porter will play their first internationals at Lang Park at 11.55am, while Jack van Poortvliet starts at scrumhalf after making his debut with a try-scoring cameo at the end of the 30-28 defeat last week in Perth.
🦘 Stoked for our guy, Nick Frost. Rip in big fella!— Wallabies (@wallabies) July 8, 2022
🗓 Saturday 9th July, 7:55pm AEST
🏟 Suncorp Stadium
🎟 https://t.co/hD4uHppRBA
📺 @StanSportAU & @Channel9#Wallabies #AUSvENG @eToroAU pic.twitter.com/znHvHK2s5l
Australia coach Dave Rennie, meanwhile, made seven changes to his side, mostly forced by injury and the suspension of lock Darcy Swain after his red card for a headbutt in Perth.
The big news is that Taniela "Tongan Thor" Tupou returns to the front row after a calf injury, while Jordan Petaia will start his first Test at fullback in place of Tom Banks.
Eddie Jones has been speaking to the media about why he feels the debutants are ready for the second #AUSvENG Test 🔖— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 7, 2022
Australia v England
Saturday, 11.55am
Australia: 15 Jordan Petaia, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Rob Leota, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 4 Matt Philip, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Dave Porecki, 1 Angus Bell.
Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Scott Sio, 18 James Slipper, 19 Nick Frost, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 James O'Connor and 23 Izaia Perese.
[badge]
England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Guy Porter, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Jamie George, 1 Ellis Genge.
Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Jack Willis, 22 Danny Care, 23 Henry Arundell.