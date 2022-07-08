England coach Eddie Jones has rolled the dice on two new caps and a first-time starter in his backline as the tourists bid to keep the series alive in Saturday’s second Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Winger Tommy Freeman and centre Guy Porter will play their first internationals at Lang Park at 11.55am, while Jack van Poortvliet starts at scrumhalf after making his debut with a try-scoring cameo at the end of the 30-28 defeat last week in Perth.