Roos was yellow carded in the Stormers’ 34-18 win over Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday after an off-the-ball scuffle with Nick Haining.

The 22-year-old No.8, though, is fast becoming known as a player who loses his temper quickly and according to Orie, opponents are getting under his skin in trying to get a reaction.

Orie says: “We all know what a special player he is and it’s maybe some tactics from the opponent to get into his head.

“When I was youngster, I did the same – the guys are going to do that to get into his head. He’ll get better with that. He has a bright future and will learn with maturity. We are lucky to have him in our team and not against us.”