Stormers captain Marvin Orie says Evan Roos will cool down with age.
Roos was yellow carded in the Stormers’ 34-18 win over Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday after an off-the-ball scuffle with Nick Haining.
The 22-year-old No.8, though, is fast becoming known as a player who loses his temper quickly and according to Orie, opponents are getting under his skin in trying to get a reaction.
Orie says: “We all know what a special player he is and it’s maybe some tactics from the opponent to get into his head.
“When I was youngster, I did the same – the guys are going to do that to get into his head. He’ll get better with that. He has a bright future and will learn with maturity. We are lucky to have him in our team and not against us.”
The Stormers’ discipline was once again an issue in this match, with flyhalf Manie Libbok (deliberate knockdown) also getting a yellow card.
They were, however, unlucky to get a straight red for prop Sazi Sandi after a “high tackle”
Next up for the Stormers is a trip to Zebre in Italy.