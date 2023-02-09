There was carnage at Rondebosch when the hosts moered the daylights out of a hapless Kraaifontein team, winning by nine wickets at the weekend. It was a stunning performance which saw them knock off the target required for victory 234 in only 14.5 overs…

Overseas professional Welshman Anuerin Donald was the star of the show with his unbelievable 159 not out coming off only 47 balls and included 12 fours and an incredible 16 sixes. That’s a helse strike rate of 300-plus! Bosch will be hoping Donald continues where he left off when they travel to Durbanville this week. On current form, they could reverse their first-round defeat. Log leaders WPCC enhanced their position at the top of the log when they brought UWC ‘s winning streak to an end with a comfortable 69 run win.

Bellville gained a valuable two points when yet another match ended in a tie, this time against fellow strugglers Brackenfell. They could find the going tough when they host Cape Town. Kraaifontein following their mauling by Rondebosch will have to dig deep if they are gonna get any points against Brakke. With both teams in the drop-zone, victory for either side will be vital. Green Point are home to UWC and will be determined to return to the victory trail after going down to Claremont last week.

WP PREMIER LEAGUE Brackenfell tied with Bellville Brackenfell 205/7 (Lee-roy Walters 87, Philip Kleynhans 47).

Bellville 205/6 (Quinn van Oordt 76). Cape Town beat Rylands by 41 runs Cape Town 161 (Mark Ritchie 37; Manowar Samsodien 2/20).

Rylands 120 (Thaakir Davids 35; Ethan-John Cunningham 3/24, Darren Rolfe 3/45). Claremont beat Green Point by 72 runs Claremont 240/8 (Josh Breed 79, Harry Finch 55; Saul Anstey 3/34).

Green Point 168 (Munier Alexander 60; Josh Breed 3/42). Durbanville beat Ottoman by 79 runs Durbanville 260/6 (Jean Strydom 105, Fritz de Beer 80; Mondli Mahlombe 3/65)

Ottoman 181 (Faheem Adams 50; Nathan Swartz 3/27). Rondebosch beat Kraaifontein by 9 wickets Kraaifontein 233 (Dale Campbell 43; Luke Stevens 3/26, Alistair Gray 3/28).

Rondebosch 239/1 (Anuerin Donald 159*, Schaughn Van Greunen 50). WPCC beat UWC by 69 runs WPCC 291/7 (Ridaa Isaacs 61, Dan Da Costa 58*).