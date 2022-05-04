As much was confirmed by the 37-year-old superstar on Monday when he told fans during a lap of honour after beating Brentford 3-0 in their final home Premier League of the season that: “I’m not finished”.

Ronaldo had just scored his 18th goal of the season – the third-highest tally in the competition after Liverpool ace Mo Salah with 22 strikes and Spurs’ Heung-min Son with 19.

But with Dutch coach Erik ten Hag coming in at the end of the season and interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who will stay at the club, saying they’ll have to sign two more strikers with Ronaldo having one year left on his contract, there have been rumours that the Portuguese yster was op sy laastes at Old Trafford.

Not the case, according to Rangnick who says: “The way that he played again [against Brentford], not only because he scored a goal but he also won the penalty and helped defensively, so why should he not be a player who could still be part of the squad and help the team?”