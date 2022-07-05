Cristiano Ronaldo has skipped the start of pre-season just days after telling Manchester United he wants to waai. While the 37-year-old superstar accepted his excuse to miss the first day due to “family reasons”, the Portuguese and his agent Jorge Mendes want showdown talks this week as he looks for a move away from Old Trafford.

And it begs the question, will he ever return? United finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last season and Ronaldo reckons even with new boss Erik Ten Hag in charge, the Red Devils aren’t doing enough to improve the squad in the current transfer window. CLASS ACT: Dane Christian Eriksen With his 24 goals across all competitions, he still wants to compete in the Champions League, where holds the record for most appearances (183) and goals (140).

And his compatriot Bruno Fernandes knows the perfect destination for his national team captain - their former club Sporting Lisbon, who can offer him elite European competition. Fernandes tells Portuguese outlet Record: “It would be a great moment for the sportinguistas, almost everyone expects that; I would like that to happen. 👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wants to LEAVE! - Behind the Scenes:



✍️ @FabrizioRomano discusses his position at Old Trafford and what #MUFC must do to keep him at the club...https://t.co/WFKxwruWbr — 888sport (@888sport) July 4, 2022 “He has the ambition to continue playing for many years, we will see what he will decide - but the ambition and dream of sportinguistas would be to see Ronaldo playing for Sporting.”

While Ronaldo is trying force his way out, United were boosted as they closed in securing a double swoop this week. Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, as first called by @David_Ornstein. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🇩![CDATA[]]>🇰 #MUFC



Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.



Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. pic.twitter.com/63RZQWOEqh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022 On Monday, 30-year-old Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen “verbally agreed” to join Ten Hag’s revolution a three-year deal as a free agent, according to The Athletic. Having suffered cardiac arrest at last year’s Euro 2020, Eriksen will join with six months of Prem action on the ticker after starring for Brentford since joining them in January.