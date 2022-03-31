Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Argentina’s Lionel Messi in getting ready to jet odd to their Fifth World Cup campaigns.

This after Ronaldo and his spanmaats beat North Macedonia 2-0 on Tuesday night, with the veteran creating one of Bruno Fernandes’ two goals to book their spot at this year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

The two will join a select group of players who have made it to five World Cup tournaments in their careers - Germany’s Lothar Matthaus, Mexico’s Rafa Marquez and Antonio Carbajal and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.

Meanwhile, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski says his penalty in their 2-0 playoff victory over Sweden on Tuesday was one of the most difficult of his career as World Cup qualification was on the line.

Lewandowski and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski fired second-half goals as Poland beat Sweden in a competitive fixture for the first time since the 1974 World Cup to book a spot at the event in Qatar.

And Lewandowski says: “It was one of, if not the most difficult penalty in my life ... [I knew] the weight of those seconds before I ran up to the ball.”

