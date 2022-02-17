Cristiano Ronaldo got Manchester United’s season “back on track” after he ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday.

The Portuguese’s second-half stunner rukked Manchester United wakker after a swak first-half display as they went on to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and back into the Premier League top four.

The match dramatically changed complexion early in the second half, with Ronaldo scoring his first goal in 2022 before Lewis Dunk was sent off three minutes later.

But the home side still managed to make heavy weather of the situation, wasting a number of great chances to double their lead until Bruno Fernandes sealed the points deep into stoppage time.

Ralf Rangnick's team had blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their previous three matches in all competitions, dropping crucial points in the league and exiting the FA Cup on penalties.

But after breaking his goal drought in United’s first win in four outings, he posted on his social media accounts: “Back on track!

“Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!”

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick praised the 37-year-old, who returned to the scoresheet for the first time since December 30.

The German added: “Very important not only that he scored but it was an outstanding goal.

“It was important for all of us, but his overall performance was one of the best since I arrived here.”

The three points lift United into the fourth Champions League qualification spot, two points ahead of West Ham and four behind third-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham are also within striking distance of the top four and all have games in hand.

