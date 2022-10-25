Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United career could be over after he reportedly had showdown talks with coach Erik ten Hag on Monday, with the club willing to let the star go verniet in January.

The 37-year-old Portuguese has been banished from the first team after storming out of Old Trafford before the final whistle in last week’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham and the Mirror reports that he is expected to be told he must accept a bit-part role or pak en waai.