Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United career could be over after he reportedly had showdown talks with coach Erik ten Hag on Monday, with the club willing to let the star go verniet in January.
The 37-year-old Portuguese has been banished from the first team after storming out of Old Trafford before the final whistle in last week’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham and the Mirror reports that he is expected to be told he must accept a bit-part role or pak en waai.
According to The Athletic, Ronaldo has been available since August on a free transfer but no Champions League club wants him after he forced his way out of Real Madrid and Juventus.
Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim the striker is considering a move to the MLS in the next transfer window.
One Premier League club said to be keen on a January move is Chelsea, with owner Todd Boehly set to give coach Graham Potter the chance to sign Ronaldo after former boss Thomas Tuchel refused at the start of the season.
