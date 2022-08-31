Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly making a last-ditch move to land his superstar client a move away from Manchester United before tonight’s midnight transfer deadline.
Reports in claim Mendes is back in talks with Atletico Madrid and Napoli, with the La Liga giants looking for an alternative to France ace Antoine Griezmann, while a swop deal with Nigeria hitman Victor Osimhen could see CR7 return to Italy.
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly offered Italian giants Napoli the chance to sign the Manchester United forward. https://t.co/Z1ZxxfF7TA— Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) August 30, 2022
Fulham is also besig, with Brazilian winger Willian completing a medical yesterday, while the Cottagers are drukking to bring in PSG leftback Layvin Kurzawa and Roma forward Justin Kluivert.
Crystal Palace have made £25m bid for the permanent transfer of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after his stellar loan last season, with Brighton keen on Blues teammate Billy Giilmour on loan.
🚨 Jorge Mendes has now offered Napoli the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a free loan and the proposal does not involve Manchester United signing Victor Osimhen.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 30, 2022
(Source: Il Mattino) pic.twitter.com/TH4RJDfJVg
Meanwhile, giant Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic had his Wolves medical ahead of a £15.5m move and Spurs have been quoted £51m for Atletico winger Yannick Carrasco.