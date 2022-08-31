Reports in claim Mendes is back in talks with Atletico Madrid and Napoli, with the La Liga giants looking for an alternative to France ace Antoine Griezmann, while a swop deal with Nigeria hitman Victor Osimhen could see CR7 return to Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly making a last-ditch move to land his superstar client a move away from Manchester United before tonight’s midnight transfer deadline.

Fulham is also besig, with Brazilian winger Willian completing a medical yesterday, while the Cottagers are drukking to bring in PSG leftback Layvin Kurzawa and Roma forward Justin Kluivert.

Crystal Palace have made £25m bid for the permanent transfer of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after his stellar loan last season, with Brighton keen on Blues teammate Billy Giilmour on loan.

Meanwhile, giant Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic had his Wolves medical ahead of a £15.5m move and Spurs have been quoted £51m for Atletico winger Yannick Carrasco.